HCL Tech Q3 dividend: HCL Technologies declared a fourth interim dividend of ₹ 18 per share for FY25, which includes a special dividend of ₹ 6 per share to commemorate the company's 25th anniversary of being publicly listed.

HCL Tech Q3 dividend: Indian IT major HCL Technologies, on Monday, January 13, announced the fourth interim dividend of ₹18 per share of ₹2 each for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). This includes a special dividend of ₹6 per share to celebrate 25 years of the company’s public listing. The company set January 17 as the record date for the purpose, while the payment date of dividend is January 24, 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“The board of directors has declared a fourth interim dividend of ₹18 per equity share of ₹2 each of the company for the financial year 2024-25. This includes a special dividend of ₹6 per share to celebrate 25 years of the company’s public listing," the company said in an exchange filing.

"The record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be January 17, 2025, and the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 24, 2025," said the company. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Tech Q3 results According to the company's exchange filing, the domestic IT giant reported a 5.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in its Q3FY25 revenue at ₹29,890 crore. In constant currency (CC) terms, the company's revenue rose 4.1 per cent YoY.

The company's consolidated net profit came at ₹4,591 crore, up 5.5 per cent compared to ₹4,350 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total contract value for the quarter stood at $2.1 billion, compared with $2.22 billion in the previous quarter and $1.93 billion in the year-ago period. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Giving the guidance for FY25, the company said it expects revenue growth to be between 4.5- 5 per cent YoY in CC terms.

The company reported a marginal increase in attrition rate to 13.2 per cent for the quarter ended December 2024. The attrition figure stood at 12.8 per cent in the same quarter last year and at 12.9 per cent in the preceding quarter of the current financial year 2024-25 (FY25).

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,011 in intraday trade on January 13 on the BSE. It, however, failed to hold gains and ended 0.52 per cent lower at ₹1,985.25 amid a stock market crash. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and brokerage firms, not Mint. We advise investors to consult certified experts before making any investment decisions.