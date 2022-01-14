HCL Tech Q3 net profit falls 13%, declares interim dividend of 10

"We are in the disruption phase of our lives, and the world has been dramatically reshaped and transformed. Technology has become all pervasive, in our homes, and livelihoods, and is the epicenter of our lives. Our HCL family has been a catalyst in this change and is helping global enterprises embrace digital transformation, with a unique blend of products and services. As the global economy revives and we emerge from this crisis, we will continue to meet future challenges armed with our core beliefs of innovation and invention, driven by a strong faith in humanitarian values," said HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra.