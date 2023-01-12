IT services major HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) on Thursday reported 19% rise in consolidated net profit at ₹4,096 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23) when compared with the same period last year. It was ₹3,442 crore in the same quarter (Q3FY22) of last year.
The Noida-based company's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 19.5% to ₹26,700 crore as against ₹22,331 crore in the year-ago period.
The company's board has approved an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share.
On Thursday, HCL Tech scrip closed 1.68% higher at ₹1,072.50 apiece on the NSE. The IT stock has declined more than 21% in a year's period.
Headquartered in Noida, India, HCL Technologies Ltd is an information technology services provider.
