HCL Tech Q3 net profit rises 19% to 3,489 crore; declares interim dividend of 10

HCL Tech Q3 net profit rises 19% to 3,489 crore; declares interim dividend of 10

1 min read . 05:45 PM ISTMeghna Sen
HCL Tech Q3 results

  • HCL Tech Q3 results: The Noida-based company's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 19.5% to 26,700 crore as against 22,331 crore in the year-ago period

IT services major HCL Technologies (HCL Tech) on Thursday reported 19% rise in consolidated net profit at 4,096 crore for the December quarter (Q3FY23) when compared with the same period last year. It was 3,442 crore in the same quarter (Q3FY22) of last year.

The Noida-based company's revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 19.5% to 26,700 crore as against 22,331 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's board has approved an interim dividend of 10 per equity share.

On Thursday, HCL Tech scrip closed 1.68% higher at 1,072.50 apiece on the NSE. The IT stock has declined more than 21% in a year's period.

Headquartered in Noida, India, HCL Technologies Ltd is an information technology services provider.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Meghna Sen

Meghna Sen is a deputy chief content producer at Livemint where she tracks companies, news, markets. She has 5+ years of experience with print and online publications. Email: meghna.sen@htdigital.in
