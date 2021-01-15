HCL Tech Q3 profit jumps 27% QoQ to 3,982 crore

NEW DELHI: HCL Technologies on Friday reported a net profit of ₹3,982 crore, up 26.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and 31.1% year-on-year (YoY) for the quarter ended December.

Revenues rose 3.8% sequentially to ₹19,302 crore in the quarter under review. The year-ago period, revenue was at ₹18,594 crore. In constant currency terms, revenues grew 3.5% sequentially with a 22.9% EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin.

“This solid performance was driven by a robust momentum in our Mode 2 and Mode 3 businesses led by Digital, Cloud and Products & Platform segments. Our results reflect the success of the strategic investments we have made over the years including unique ecosystem constructs with all Cloud Hyperscalers, organic and inorganic investments in a broad-based IP and Platforms portfolio and an enterprise digital transformation value proposition that is truly integrated and differentiated" said C Vijayakumar, president and chief executive, HCL Technologies Ltd.

HCL had topped $10 billion in revenues in 2020, delivering a 3.6% YoY growth in constant currency terms, the company said in a statement.

“I am also delighted to share that we crossed $10 B in revenues in 2020. This is a pivotal milestone for us as a company and is a result of HCL’s vision, our employees’ passion and disciplined execution," he added

During the period under review, HCL signed 13 transformational deals, led by key industry verticals including life sciences and healthcare, public services (energy & utilities) and manufacturing. There was a broad-based performance by Mode 2 (digital) and Products and Platforms. Mode 2 has been the prime driver of growth, up 25.0% YoY and 10.9% QoQ in constant currency, led by good traction witnessed in cloud native and digital programs. Products and Platforms business clocked 9.3% YoY growth in constant currency on back of strong new license sales and robust renewals.

Guiding for Q4, the company said it expects revenue to grow 2-3% sequentially in constant currency terms which includes contribution from its recently acquired Australian IT firm DWS and EBIT to be between 21.0% and 21.5% for FY21.

“The technology sector is in the midst of a massive digitization wave, with more global enterprises embracing digital transformation to address the disruption of these unprecedented times. Technology has been a key enabler during the pandemic, and as we stand at the cusp of the next phase of technological innovation, it is vital that we draw inspiration from each other’s strengths and offer back our own to create a positive impact..." said Shiv Nadar, Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies Ltd.

As of December 31, HCL had a full-time headcount of 1,59,682.

