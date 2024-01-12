HCL Tech Q3 Results Live Updates: HCL Technologies, the third largest IT services company in India, will declare its Q3 results today. The company is anticipated to deliver Q3 earnings better than its peers with sequential growth in revenue, operating margins and net profit. HCL Technologies Q3 profit is expected to rise 11%, while revenue may grow 5.2%, sequentially. Revenue in dollar terms is also expected to see a 4.5% QoQ growth led by cross-currency tailwinds. The company’s EBIT margins during the quarter ended December 2023 are likely to expand by 70 bps helped by P&P seasonality partly offset by wage hikes and furloughs. HCL Technologies FY24 guidance, outlook on ERD or Products business, deal TCVs and pipeline and attrition will be key things to watch out for in Q3 results. Stay tuned to our HCL Tech Q3 results live blog for the latest updates.
"We expect Wipro’s Q3FY24 revenue to grow in the mid single digits QoQ driven by the Verizon deal ramp-up, the additional contribution from the ASAP Group acquisition for two months, and the seasonality benefits in Products and Platform (P&P) business," said Dhruv Mudaraddi, Research Analyst at StoxBox.
"We believe that the company's revenue is poised to rise by 5.25% on a QoQ basis, reaching ₹28,075 crore, showcasing steady growth from the previous ₹26,672 crore," said Amit Goel, Co-Founder and Chief Global Strategist at Pace 360.
