HCL Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 13.5% to ₹4,350 crore QoQ, ₹12 interim dividend declared. All you need to know
HCL Tech Q3 earnings: HCL Technologies reported a consolidated net profit of ₹4,350 crore, a rise of 13.5% from the previous quarter.
HCL Tech Q3 Results: HCL Technologies reported its December quarter (Q3FY24) results on Friday, January 12. The IT major posted a consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) of ₹4,350 crore, a rise of 13.5% from ₹3,832 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY24). Its consolidated revenue from operations was up by 6.65% to ₹28,446 crore versus ₹26,672 crore in the previous quarter. On Friday, HCL Tech share price closed 3.85% higher, at ₹1,543 apiece on BSE.