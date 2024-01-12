HCL Tech Q3 Results: HCL Technologies reported its December quarter (Q3FY24) results on Friday, January 12. The IT major posted a consolidated net profit (attributable to shareholders of the company) of ₹4,350 crore, a rise of 13.5% from ₹3,832 crore in the previous quarter (Q2FY24). Its consolidated revenue from operations was up by 6.65% to ₹28,446 crore versus ₹26,672 crore in the previous quarter. On Friday, HCL Tech share price closed 3.85% higher, at ₹1,543 apiece on BSE .

On a year-on-year basis, the IT major's consolidated net profit rose 6.2% from ₹4,096 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations surged 6.5% on year from ₹26,700 crore in Q3FY23.

Its revenues in constant currency (CC) terms rose 6% quarter-on-quarter and was up 4.3% YoY to $3,415 million. Operating margin for the quarter came in at 19.8% at ₹5,615 crore, up 140 basis points QoQ, according to company's press release.

The net income for the quarter ended stood at ₹4,350 crore, up 13.8% QoQ, and up 7.4% on year.

Key Deal Wins

The company said in a press release that it closed 18 significant deals in Q3FY24, six in the software space and 12 in the services sector. These deals came from across a number of industries, including retail and CPG, life sciences and healthcare, public services, and financial services.

TCV (new deal wins) stood at $1,927 million, as per company's release.

Segment wise performance

On a sequentially basis, telecommunications,media, publishing and entertainment grew 25.9%, followed by manufacturing segment that rose by 7.6%. Retail and CPG grew 2.9% sequentially, public services and technology & services was 0.7%, and 0.5%, respectively.

On the other side, lifesciences and healthcare dropped 3.2% QoQ, and financial services was down 1.3%.

“HCL Tech delivered a stellar quarter with sequential growth driven by HCLSoftware, a spurt in telecom vertical, and ER&D segment. Our services revenue has crossed a significant milestone of US$12 billion ( ₹100,000 crores) on a run rate basis," said Prateek Aggarwal, CFO of HCL Tech in a press release.

Attrition Rate

HCL Tech reported a further decline in its attrition rate to 12.8% in Q3FY24 from 14.2% in the preceding September quarter of current fiscal. The attrition rate excludes involuntary attrition and digital process operations. Also, on a year-on-year basis it was down 21.7%.

The company's total people count as of December 2023 was 2,24,756, up by 3,617 sequentially. During Q3FY24, HCL Tech hired 3,818 freshers which was a rise from 3,630 it hired in the September quarter, as per the release.

Interim Dividend

The board of directors declared an interim dividend of ₹12 per equity share of ₹2 each of the company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

“The record date of January 20, 2024 fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the board of directors. The payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 31, 2024," the company said in an exchange filing.

FY'24 Guidance

HCL Technologies expects a strong performance with a CC Revenue growth of 5.0% to 5.5% year over year, including the recently acquired ASAP. Furthermore, the Earnings Before Interest and Taxes (EBIT) margin is anticipated to be between 18.0% and 19.0%.

Appointment of Independent director

The company announced in an exchange filing that Bhavani Balasubramanian was appointed as an Additional Director by the board of directors during their meeting today. Balasubramanian will serve as an Independent Director on the board of the company for a term of five years beginning on January 12, 2024.

