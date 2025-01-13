HCL Tech Q3 Results: HCL Technologies announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Monday, January 13, reporting a rise of 5.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,591 crore, compared to ₹4,350 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY25 rose five per cent to ₹29,890 crore, compared to ₹28,446 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors has declared 4th Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each

of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. This includes a special dividend of Rs. 6/- per share

to celebrate 25 years of the Company’s public listing.

The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be January 17, 2025 and