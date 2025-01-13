HCL Tech Q3 Results: HCL Technologies announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Monday, January 13, reporting a rise of 5.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹4,591 crore, compared to ₹4,350 crore in the corresponding period last year.
India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY25 rose five per cent to ₹29,890 crore, compared to ₹28,446 crore in the year-ago period.
The Board of Directors has declared 4th Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each
of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. This includes a special dividend of Rs. 6/- per share
to celebrate 25 years of the Company’s public listing.
The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be January 17, 2025 and
the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 24, 2025.
