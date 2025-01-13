Hello User
HCL Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 5.5% to ₹4,591 crore, revenue up 5% YoY; dividend declared
BREAKING NEWS

HCL Tech Q3 Results: Net profit rises 5.5% to ₹4,591 crore, revenue up 5% YoY; dividend declared

Nikita Prasad

  • HCL Tech Q3 Results: India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY25 rose five per cent to 29,890 crore, compared to 28,446 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Tech Q3 Results: The IT major's net profit in the December quarter of FY25. In Picture: HCL Technologies Ltd office in Noida Sector 126, Utter Pradesh Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

HCL Tech Q3 Results: HCL Technologies announced its October-December quarter results for fiscal 2024-25 (Q3FY25) on Monday, January 13, reporting a rise of 5.5 per cent in its consolidated net profit at 4,591 crore, compared to 4,350 crore in the corresponding period last year.

India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the third quarter of FY25 rose five per cent to 29,890 crore, compared to 28,446 crore in the year-ago period.

The Board of Directors has declared 4th Interim Dividend of Rs. 18/- per equity share of Rs. 2/- each

of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. This includes a special dividend of Rs. 6/- per share

to celebrate 25 years of the Company’s public listing.

The Record date for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend shall be January 17, 2025 and

the payment date of the said interim dividend shall be January 24, 2025.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Nikita Prasad

Nikita covers business news and has been producing news on digital platforms since 2018. She writes on economy, policy, markets, commodities, industry. Her core areas of interests include infrastructure, energy, oil and gas, railways, and transport/mobility. She has worked for business news channels like Moneycontrol, NDTV Profit, and Financial Express in the past. If you have story ideas/pitches/reports or quotes/views to share, reach her at nikita.prasad@htdigital.in.
