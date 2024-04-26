HCL Tech Q4 result today: From key numbers to growth guidance, here are 5 crucial things to watch out for
HCL Tech Q4 result today: Investors will likely keep a close eye on the management commentary on deal wins ramp-up and the demand scenario when HCL Tech discloses its Q4FY24 earnings.
HCL Tech Q4 result today: Indian IT companies have been going through a rough patch and it is expected that the March quarter (Q4) results of IT major HCL Technologies will reflect this trend.
