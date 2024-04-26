HCL Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3,986 crore during the final quarter of FY24 as the attrition rate fell to 12.4%. The IT giant also declared an interim dividend of Rs18 per equity share of ₹2 each and fixed May 7 as the record date.

The attrition rate dropped from 12.8% in the December quarter to 12.4% at the end of March this year. The attrition rate had stood at 19.5% in Q4FY23. The headcount stood at 227,481 with a net addition of 1,537 individuals. The company said that it had added 12,141 freshers to its ranks.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!