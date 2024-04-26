HCL Tech Q4 results: Attrition rate drops to 12.4% as tech giant posts net profit of ₹3,986 crore
HCL Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3,986 crore in Q4 FY24 with attrition rate decreasing to 12.4% and a net addition of 1,537 individuals.
HCL Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3,986 crore during the final quarter of FY24 as the attrition rate fell to 12.4%. The IT giant also declared an interim dividend of Rs18 per equity share of ₹2 each and fixed May 7 as the record date.
