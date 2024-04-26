Active Stocks
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Tech Q4 results: Attrition rate drops to 12.4% as tech giant posts net profit of 3,986 crore
HCL Tech Q4 results: Attrition rate drops to 12.4% as tech giant posts net profit of ₹3,986 crore

Anwesha Mitra

HCL Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3,986 crore in Q4 FY24 with attrition rate decreasing to 12.4% and a net addition of 1,537 individuals.

The attrition rate dropped from 12.8% in the December quarter to 12.4% at the end of March this year. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)Premium
The attrition rate dropped from 12.8% in the December quarter to 12.4% at the end of March this year. (Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint)

HCL Technologies reported a net profit of 3,986 crore during the final quarter of FY24 as the attrition rate fell to 12.4%. The IT giant also declared an interim dividend of Rs18 per equity share of 2 each and fixed May 7 as the record date. 

The attrition rate dropped from 12.8% in the December quarter to 12.4% at the end of March this year. The attrition rate had stood at 19.5% in Q4FY23. The headcount stood at 227,481 with a net addition of 1,537 individuals. The company said that it had added 12,141 freshers to its ranks. 

 

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 06:06 PM IST
