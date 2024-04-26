HCL Technologies reported a net profit of ₹ 3,986 crore in Q4 FY24 with attrition rate decreasing to 12.4% and a net addition of 1,537 individuals.

HCL Technologies reported a net profit of ₹3,986 crore during the final quarter of FY24 as the attrition rate fell to 12.4%. The IT giant also declared an interim dividend of Rs18 per equity share of ₹2 each and fixed May 7 as the record date.

The attrition rate dropped from 12.8% in the December quarter to 12.4% at the end of March this year. The attrition rate had stood at 19.5% in Q4FY23. The headcount stood at 227,481 with a net addition of 1,537 individuals. The company said that it had added 12,141 freshers to its ranks.

