Software major HCL Tech today reported net profit of ₹3,154 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. As compared to the year-earlier quarter, it was up 22.8% while sequentially 3.8%. Revenue at ₹18,590 crore was up 16.3% year on year. HCL Tech's $1.8 billion acquisition of business relating to select IBM products was announced on December 7th, 2018 and consummated in the Q2 FY 20.

In dollar terms, revenue was flat at $2,543 million sequentially but up 11.7% year on year. In constant currency terms, revenue was up 0.8% quarter on quarter and and 13.5% year on year.

In Q4, HCL Tech reported operating margin of 20.9% while for FY20 at 19.6% , exceeding the guided range of 19.0% to 19.5%.

“The world is going through a significant shift, and adaptability and innovation are the key to stay relevant. As our lives get increasingly governed by new tools and technologies, it is important to find an equilibrium and leverage the power of these solutions to bring about a positive and sustainable change. Forward-thinking organizations will drive this from the front while ensuring that innovations driven by them benefit both internal and external stakeholders and the larger environment and communities, especially in these times of unprecedented challenges," said Shiv Nadar, Chairman & Chief Strategy Officer, HCL Technologies Ltd.

