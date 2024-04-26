HCL Tech Q4 Results: Net profit up marginally to ₹3,986 crore, revenue rises 7% YoY; 5 key highlights
HCL Tech Q4 Results: HCL Technologies announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 26, reporting a marginal rise of 0.1 per cent in its consolidated net profit at ₹3,986 crore, compared to ₹3,983 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's third-largest software and information technology (IT) service major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 7.1 per cent to ₹28,499 crore, compared to ₹26,606 crore in the year-ago period.