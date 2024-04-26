Active Stocks
HCL Tech Q4 Results: Net profit up marginally to ₹3,986 crore, revenue rises 7% YoY; 5 key highlights

Nikita Prasad

HCL Tech Q4 Results: India's third-largest IT service major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 7.1 per cent to ₹28,499 crore, compared to ₹26,606 crore in the year-ago period.

HCL Tech Q4 Results declared today. In picture: HCL Technologies Ltd office at Sector 126, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/MintPremium
HCL Tech Q4 Results declared today. In picture: HCL Technologies Ltd office at Sector 126, Noida, Uttar Pradesh; Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

HCL Tech Q4 Results: HCL Technologies announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) on Friday, April 26, reporting a marginal rise of 0.1 per cent in its consolidated net profit at 3,986 crore, compared to 3,983 crore in the corresponding period last year. India's third-largest software and information technology (IT) service major's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY24 rose 7.1 per cent to 28,499 crore, compared to 26,606 crore in the year-ago period.

 

 

 

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 06:08 PM IST
