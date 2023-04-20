In its latest Q4 financial year result, HCL Technologies reported new deal wins worth a total contract value (TCV) of $2.07 billion, which was down by 8 per cent during the quarter ended March in FY22.

The company's deal numbers were driven mainly by the services sector and then the software sector. The company disclosed winning around 13 large deals. Out of the total deals won in the quarter under review, the company won 10 in services sector and 3 in software sector.

On an annual basis, the company bagged 57 large deals in FY23, out of which 32 were finalised in the services sector, whereas, 25 were won in Software sector.

HCL Tech has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore for the quarter that ended March. This is an increase of 11% from ₹3,593 crore clocked in the corresponding period of last year. Revenue from operations rose 18% to ₹26,606 crore for the fourth quarter under review, compared with ₹22,597 crore in the same period last year.