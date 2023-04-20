HCL Tech records 8% YoY drop in new deal wins to $2.07 billion in Q4. Details here1 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 05:44 PM IST
In its Q4 results, HCL Tech has reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3,983 crore in Q4FY23. Its net profit increased by 11 per cent from ₹3,593 crore recorded in the quarter ended March in FY22. The tech giant won 13 large deal in the quarter under review
In its latest Q4 financial year result, HCL Technologies reported new deal wins worth a total contract value (TCV) of $2.07 billion, which was down by 8 per cent during the quarter ended March in FY22.
