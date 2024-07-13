HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.46% YOY

HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : HCL Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.7% and the profit increasing by 20.46% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.55% while the profit increased by 6.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.36% q-o-q and increased by 9.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.56% q-o-q but increased by 8.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is ₹15.69, reflecting a 20.41% Y-o-Y increase.

HCL Technologies has delivered -0.69% return in the last 1 week, 1.83% return in the last 6 months, and 3.12% YTD return.

Currently, HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹409,421.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1697.35 & ₹1087.05 respectively.

As of 13 Jul, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

HCL Technologies Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28057 28499 -1.55% 26296 +6.7% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16410 16351 +0.36% 15014 +9.3% Depreciation/ Amortization 998 1093 -8.69% 927 +7.66% Total Operating Expense 23262 23475 -0.91% 21858 +6.42% Operating Income 4795 5024 -4.56% 4438 +8.04% Net Income Before Taxes 5707 5269 +8.31% 4696 +21.53% Net Income 4257 3986 +6.8% 3534 +20.46% Diluted Normalized EPS 15.69 14.69 +6.81% 13.03 +20.41%