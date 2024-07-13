HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.46% YOY

HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : HCL Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.7% and the profit increasing by 20.46% YoY.
In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.55% while the profit increased by 6.8%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.36% q-o-q and increased by 9.3% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 4.56% q-o-q but increased by 8.04% Y-o-Y.
The EPS for Q1 is ₹15.69, reflecting a 20.41% Y-o-Y increase.
HCL Technologies has delivered -0.69% return in the last 1 week, 1.83% return in the last 6 months, and 3.12% YTD return.
Currently, HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹409,421.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹1697.35 & ₹1087.05 respectively.
As of 13 Jul, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.
HCL Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q1
|Q4
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q1
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28057
|28499
|-1.55%
|26296
|+6.7%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16410
|16351
|+0.36%
|15014
|+9.3%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|998
|1093
|-8.69%
|927
|+7.66%
|Total Operating Expense
|23262
|23475
|-0.91%
|21858
|+6.42%
|Operating Income
|4795
|5024
|-4.56%
|4438
|+8.04%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5707
|5269
|+8.31%
|4696
|+21.53%
|Net Income
|4257
|3986
|+6.8%
|3534
|+20.46%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|15.69
|14.69
|+6.81%
|13.03
|+20.41%