Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.46% YOY

HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 20.46% YOY

Livemint

HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 6.7% YoY & profit increased by 20.46% YoY

HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live

HCL Technologies Q1 Results Live : HCL Technologies declared their Q1 results on 12 Jul, 2024, with the topline increasing by 6.7% and the profit increasing by 20.46% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the revenue declined by 1.55% while the profit increased by 6.8%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.36% q-o-q and increased by 9.3% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 4.56% q-o-q but increased by 8.04% Y-o-Y.

The EPS for Q1 is 15.69, reflecting a 20.41% Y-o-Y increase.

HCL Technologies has delivered -0.69% return in the last 1 week, 1.83% return in the last 6 months, and 3.12% YTD return.

Currently, HCL Technologies has a market cap of 409,421.1 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 1697.35 & 1087.05 respectively.

As of 13 Jul, 2024, out of 39 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 6 analysts have given a Sell rating, 13 analysts have given a Hold rating, 14 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jul, 2024, was to Hold.

HCL Technologies Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2805728499-1.55%26296+6.7%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1641016351+0.36%15014+9.3%
Depreciation/ Amortization9981093-8.69%927+7.66%
Total Operating Expense2326223475-0.91%21858+6.42%
Operating Income47955024-4.56%4438+8.04%
Net Income Before Taxes57075269+8.31%4696+21.53%
Net Income42573986+6.8%3534+20.46%
Diluted Normalized EPS15.6914.69+6.81%13.03+20.41%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4257Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹28057Cr

