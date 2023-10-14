Hello User
HCL Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.83% YOY

HCL Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.83% YOY

HCL Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.05% YoY & profit increasedby 9.83% YoY

HCL Technologies Q2 FY24 Results

HCL Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 8.05% & the profit increased by 9.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.43% and the profit increased by 8.43%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.59% q-o-q & increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.84% q-o-q & increased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.13 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.7% Y-o-Y.

HCL Technologies has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, 14.17% return in last 6 months and 17.75% YTD return.

Currently the HCL Technologies has a market cap of 331326.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1311.3 & 969.3 respectively.

As of 14 Oct, 2023 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

HCL Technologies Financials

PeriodQ2 FY24Q1 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ2 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2667226296+1.43%24686+8.05%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1525315014+1.59%13474+13.2%
Depreciation/ Amortization1010927+8.95%998+1.2%
Total Operating Expense2175321858-0.48%20259+7.37%
Operating Income49194438+10.84%4427+11.11%
Net Income Before Taxes51284696+9.2%4584+11.87%
Net Income38323534+8.43%3489+9.83%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.1313.03+8.44%12.88+9.7%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3832Cr

Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹26672Cr

Updated: 14 Oct 2023, 03:51 AM IST
