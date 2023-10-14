HCL Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.83% YOY

HCL Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 8.05% & the profit increased by 9.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.43% and the profit increased by 8.43%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.59% q-o-q & increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 10.84% q-o-q & increased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.13 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.7% Y-o-Y.

HCL Technologies has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, 14.17% return in last 6 months and 17.75% YTD return.

Currently the HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹331326.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1311.3 & ₹969.3 respectively.

As of 14 Oct, 2023 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as on 14 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.

HCL Technologies Financials Period Q2 FY24 Q1 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 26672 26296 +1.43% 24686 +8.05% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15253 15014 +1.59% 13474 +13.2% Depreciation/ Amortization 1010 927 +8.95% 998 +1.2% Total Operating Expense 21753 21858 -0.48% 20259 +7.37% Operating Income 4919 4438 +10.84% 4427 +11.11% Net Income Before Taxes 5128 4696 +9.2% 4584 +11.87% Net Income 3832 3534 +8.43% 3489 +9.83% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.13 13.03 +8.44% 12.88 +9.7%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3832Cr Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹26672Cr

