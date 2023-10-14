HCL Technologies Q2 FY24 results: profit rise by 9.83% YOY
HCL Technologies Q2 FY24 results: Revenue increased by 8.05% YoY & profit increasedby 9.83% YoY
HCL Technologies declared their Q2 FY24 results on 12 Oct, 2023. The topline increased by 8.05% & the profit increased by 9.83% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 1.43% and the profit increased by 8.43%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 1.59% q-o-q & increased by 13.2% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 10.84% q-o-q & increased by 11.11% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.13 for Q2 FY24 which increased by 9.7% Y-o-Y.
HCL Technologies has delivered -0.95% return in the last 1 week, 14.17% return in last 6 months and 17.75% YTD return.
Currently the HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹331326.9 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1311.3 & ₹969.3 respectively.
As of 14 Oct, 2023 out of 39 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given Sell rating, 13 analysts have given Hold rating, 14 analysts have given Buy rating &6 analysts have given Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as on 14 Oct, 2023 was to Buy.
HCL Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q2 FY24
|Q1 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|26672
|26296
|+1.43%
|24686
|+8.05%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15253
|15014
|+1.59%
|13474
|+13.2%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1010
|927
|+8.95%
|998
|+1.2%
|Total Operating Expense
|21753
|21858
|-0.48%
|20259
|+7.37%
|Operating Income
|4919
|4438
|+10.84%
|4427
|+11.11%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5128
|4696
|+9.2%
|4584
|+11.87%
|Net Income
|3832
|3534
|+8.43%
|3489
|+9.83%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.13
|13.03
|+8.44%
|12.88
|+9.7%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3832Cr
Question : What is Q2 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹26672Cr
