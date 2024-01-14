HCL Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.2% YoY

HCL Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.54% & the profit increased by 6.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.65% and the profit increased by 13.52%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.99% q-o-q & increased by 12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.74% q-o-q & increased by 7.96% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EPS is ₹16.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.09% Y-o-Y.

HCL Technologies has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 33.91% return in the last 6 months, and 1.28% YTD return.

Currently, HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹402070 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1509.9 & ₹1016.25 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 14 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 19 Jan, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Technologies Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28446 26672 +6.65% 26700 +6.54% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 15862 15253 +3.99% 14163 +12% Depreciation/ Amortization 1143 1010 +13.17% 1137 +0.53% Total Operating Expense 22802 21753 +4.82% 21472 +6.19% Operating Income 5644 4919 +14.74% 5228 +7.96% Net Income Before Taxes 5874 5128 +14.55% 5372 +9.34% Net Income 4350 3832 +13.52% 4096 +6.2% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.03 14.13 +13.45% 15.11 +6.09%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹4350Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹28446Cr

