Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.2% YoY

HCL Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.2% YoY

Livemint

HCL Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 6.54% YoY & profit increased by 6.2% YoY

HCL Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live

HCL Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.54% & the profit increased by 6.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.65% and the profit increased by 13.52%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.99% q-o-q & increased by 12% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 14.74% q-o-q & increased by 7.96% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 16.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.09% Y-o-Y.

HCL Technologies has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 33.91% return in the last 6 months, and 1.28% YTD return.

Currently, HCL Technologies has a market cap of 402070 Cr and a 52wk high/low of 1509.9 & 1016.25 respectively.

As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 14 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.

The company has also declared an interim dividend of 12.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 19 Jan, 2024.

HCL Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2844626672+6.65%26700+6.54%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1586215253+3.99%14163+12%
Depreciation/ Amortization11431010+13.17%1137+0.53%
Total Operating Expense2280221753+4.82%21472+6.19%
Operating Income56444919+14.74%5228+7.96%
Net Income Before Taxes58745128+14.55%5372+9.34%
Net Income43503832+13.52%4096+6.2%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.0314.13+13.45%15.11+6.09%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4350Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹28446Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.