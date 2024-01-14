HCL Technologies Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 6.2% YoY

HCL Technologies declared their Q3 FY24 results on 12 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 6.54% & the profit increased by 6.2% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 6.65% and the profit increased by 13.52%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.99% q-o-q & increased by 12% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 14.74% q-o-q & increased by 7.96% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹16.03 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 6.09% Y-o-Y.
HCL Technologies has delivered 4.57% return in the last 1 week, 33.91% return in the last 6 months, and 1.28% YTD return.
Currently, HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹402070 Cr and a 52wk high/low of ₹1509.9 & ₹1016.25 respectively.
As of 14 Jan, 2024, out of 35 analysts covering the company, 2 analysts have given a Strong Sell rating, 5 analysts have given a Sell rating, 14 analysts have given a Hold rating, 10 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 4 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 14 Jan, 2024, was to Hold.
The company has also declared an interim dividend of ₹12.0. The record date for the dividend is 20 Jan, 2024, and the ex-dividend date will be 19 Jan, 2024.
HCL Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28446
|26672
|+6.65%
|26700
|+6.54%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|15862
|15253
|+3.99%
|14163
|+12%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1143
|1010
|+13.17%
|1137
|+0.53%
|Total Operating Expense
|22802
|21753
|+4.82%
|21472
|+6.19%
|Operating Income
|5644
|4919
|+14.74%
|5228
|+7.96%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5874
|5128
|+14.55%
|5372
|+9.34%
|Net Income
|4350
|3832
|+13.52%
|4096
|+6.2%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.03
|14.13
|+13.45%
|15.11
|+6.09%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹4350Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹28446Cr
