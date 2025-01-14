HCL Technologies Q3 Results 2025:HCL Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 5.08% YoY and the profit increased by 5.54% YoY. The profit stood at ₹4591 crore while the revenue reached ₹29890 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HCL Technologies reported a revenue growth of 3.56% and an impressive profit increase of 8.41%. However, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.32% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.5% year-over-year.

HCL Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive growth, up by 8.56% quarter-over-quarter and 3.14% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹16.93, reflecting a 5.61% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, HCL Technologies has delivered a return of 1.86% in the last week, an impressive 26.75% return over the last six months, and a 3.76% return year-to-date.

Currently, HCL Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹538358.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2012.2 and a low of ₹1235. As of 14 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation from 39 analysts covering the company indicates a Hold rating, with 4 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 4 giving a Sell rating, 14 a Hold rating, 13 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating.

HCL Technologies Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 29890 28862 +3.56% 28446 +5.08% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16576 16523 +0.32% 15862 +4.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 1039 1007 +3.18% 1143 -9.1% Total Operating Expense 24069 23500 +2.42% 22802 +5.56% Operating Income 5821 5362 +8.56% 5644 +3.14% Net Income Before Taxes 6132 5687 +7.82% 5874 +4.39% Net Income 4591 4235 +8.41% 4350 +5.54% Diluted Normalized EPS 16.93 15.61 +8.46% 16.03 +5.61%