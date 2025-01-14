HCL Technologies Q3 Results 2025:HCL Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 5.08% YoY and the profit increased by 5.54% YoY. The profit stood at ₹4591 crore while the revenue reached ₹29890 crore.
In comparison to the previous quarter, HCL Technologies reported a revenue growth of 3.56% and an impressive profit increase of 8.41%. However, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.32% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.5% year-over-year.
The operating income also showed positive growth, up by 8.56% quarter-over-quarter and 3.14% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at ₹16.93, reflecting a 5.61% increase year-over-year.
In terms of returns, HCL Technologies has delivered a return of 1.86% in the last week, an impressive 26.75% return over the last six months, and a 3.76% return year-to-date.
Currently, HCL Technologies has a market capitalization of ₹538358.2 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹2012.2 and a low of ₹1235. As of 14 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation from 39 analysts covering the company indicates a Hold rating, with 4 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 4 giving a Sell rating, 14 a Hold rating, 13 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating.
HCL Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|29890
|28862
|+3.56%
|28446
|+5.08%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16576
|16523
|+0.32%
|15862
|+4.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1039
|1007
|+3.18%
|1143
|-9.1%
|Total Operating Expense
|24069
|23500
|+2.42%
|22802
|+5.56%
|Operating Income
|5821
|5362
|+8.56%
|5644
|+3.14%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|6132
|5687
|+7.82%
|5874
|+4.39%
|Net Income
|4591
|4235
|+8.41%
|4350
|+5.54%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|16.93
|15.61
|+8.46%
|16.03
|+5.61%
