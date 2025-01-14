Hello User
HCL Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 14 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 5.54% YOY, profit at 4591 crore and revenue at 29890 crore

HCL Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 14 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 5.54% YOY, profit at ₹4591 crore and revenue at ₹29890 crore

Livemint

HCL Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 14 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 5.08% YoY & profit increased by 5.54% YoY, profit at 4591 crore and revenue at 29890 crore.

HCL Technologies Q3 Results 2025 on 14 Jan, 2025

HCL Technologies Q3 Results 2025:HCL Technologies declared their Q3 results on 13 Jan, 2025. The topline increased by 5.08% YoY and the profit increased by 5.54% YoY. The profit stood at 4591 crore while the revenue reached 29890 crore.

In comparison to the previous quarter, HCL Technologies reported a revenue growth of 3.56% and an impressive profit increase of 8.41%. However, the selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 0.32% quarter-over-quarter and increased by 4.5% year-over-year.

HCL Technologies Q3 Results

The operating income also showed positive growth, up by 8.56% quarter-over-quarter and 3.14% year-over-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q3 was recorded at 16.93, reflecting a 5.61% increase year-over-year.

In terms of returns, HCL Technologies has delivered a return of 1.86% in the last week, an impressive 26.75% return over the last six months, and a 3.76% return year-to-date.

Currently, HCL Technologies has a market capitalization of 538358.2 crore, with a 52-week high of 2012.2 and a low of 1235. As of 14 Jan, 2025, the consensus recommendation from 39 analysts covering the company indicates a Hold rating, with 4 analysts giving a Strong Sell rating, 4 giving a Sell rating, 14 a Hold rating, 13 a Buy rating, and 4 a Strong Buy rating.

HCL Technologies Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2989028862+3.56%28446+5.08%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1657616523+0.32%15862+4.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization10391007+3.18%1143-9.1%
Total Operating Expense2406923500+2.42%22802+5.56%
Operating Income58215362+8.56%5644+3.14%
Net Income Before Taxes61325687+7.82%5874+4.39%
Net Income45914235+8.41%4350+5.54%
Diluted Normalized EPS16.9315.61+8.46%16.03+5.61%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹4591Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹29890Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

