HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.08% YOY

HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : HCL Technologies declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.11% & the profit increased by 0.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.19% and the profit decreased by 8.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 11.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.99% q-o-q & increased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹14.69 for Q4 which increased by 0.03% Y-o-Y.

HCL Technologies has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.11% return in last 6 months and 2.6% YTD return.

Currently the HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹407322.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1697.35 & ₹1048.3 respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HCL Technologies Financials Period Q4 Q3 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 28499 28446 +0.19% 26606 +7.11% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 16351 15862 +3.08% 14665 +11.5% Depreciation/ Amortization 1093 1143 -4.37% 1027 +6.43% Total Operating Expense 23475 22802 +2.95% 21770 +7.83% Operating Income 5024 5644 -10.99% 4836 +3.89% Net Income Before Taxes 5269 5874 -10.3% 5195 +1.42% Net Income 3986 4350 -8.37% 3983 +0.08% Diluted Normalized EPS 14.69 16.03 -8.36% 14.69 +0.03%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹3986Cr Question : What is Q4 revenue? Ans : ₹28499Cr

