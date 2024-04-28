Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.08% YOY

HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.08% YOY

Livemint

HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : Revenue increased by 7.11% YoY & profit increased by 0.08% YoY

HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live

HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : HCL Technologies declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.11% & the profit increased by 0.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.19% and the profit decreased by 8.37%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 11.5% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was down by 10.99% q-o-q & increased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 14.69 for Q4 which increased by 0.03% Y-o-Y.

HCL Technologies has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.11% return in last 6 months and 2.6% YTD return.

Currently the HCL Technologies has a market cap of 407322.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of 1697.35 & 1048.3 respectively.

HCL Technologies Financials

PeriodQ4Q3Q-o-Q GrowthQ4Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue2849928446+0.19%26606+7.11%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total1635115862+3.08%14665+11.5%
Depreciation/ Amortization10931143-4.37%1027+6.43%
Total Operating Expense2347522802+2.95%21770+7.83%
Operating Income50245644-10.99%4836+3.89%
Net Income Before Taxes52695874-10.3%5195+1.42%
Net Income39864350-8.37%3983+0.08%
Diluted Normalized EPS14.6916.03-8.36%14.69+0.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹3986Cr

Question : What is Q4 revenue?

Ans : ₹28499Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

