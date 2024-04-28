HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : profit rise by 0.08% YOY

HCL Technologies Q4 Results Live : HCL Technologies declared their Q4 results on 26 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 7.11% & the profit increased by 0.08% YoY. As compared to the previous quarter the revenue grew by 0.19% and the profit decreased by 8.37%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses rose by 3.08% q-o-q & increased by 11.5% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was down by 10.99% q-o-q & increased by 3.89% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹14.69 for Q4 which increased by 0.03% Y-o-Y.
HCL Technologies has delivered 2.54% return in the last 1 week, 22.11% return in last 6 months and 2.6% YTD return.
Currently the HCL Technologies has a market cap of ₹407322.4 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹1697.35 & ₹1048.3 respectively.
HCL Technologies Financials
|Period
|Q4
|Q3
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|28499
|28446
|+0.19%
|26606
|+7.11%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|16351
|15862
|+3.08%
|14665
|+11.5%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|1093
|1143
|-4.37%
|1027
|+6.43%
|Total Operating Expense
|23475
|22802
|+2.95%
|21770
|+7.83%
|Operating Income
|5024
|5644
|-10.99%
|4836
|+3.89%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|5269
|5874
|-10.3%
|5195
|+1.42%
|Net Income
|3986
|4350
|-8.37%
|3983
|+0.08%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|14.69
|16.03
|-8.36%
|14.69
|+0.03%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹3986Cr
Question : What is Q4 revenue?
Ans : ₹28499Cr
