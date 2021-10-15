HCL Technology profit rises 4%, beats Street

“We have delivered a healthy performance this quarter marked by strong growth across our services portfolio led by our digital business, engineering, and cloud services. We had impressive client additions across all categories, reflecting strong demand and relevance of our offerings across all our client groups... Our robust pipeline and continued strong employee ramp up augurs well for our business momentum," said C. Vijayakumar, chief executive officer and managing director, HCL Technologies.

