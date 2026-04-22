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HCLTech stock plunges on weak guidance, AI-led growth concerns

Jas Bardia
3 min read22 Apr 2026, 12:26 PM IST
For FY26, HCL Tech reported a 5.95% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue to $14.66 billion, but net profit fell 4.05% to $1.96 billion.
For FY26, HCL Tech reported a 5.95% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue to $14.66 billion, but net profit fell 4.05% to $1.96 billion.
Summary

Missed targets, a softer outlook and early AI-led pricing pressure sent HCL Tech shares lower on Wednesday, echoing post-earnings declines at TCS and Wipro.

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HCL Technologies Ltd’s weak growth outlook and client challenges in the fiscal elicited a cold reaction from investors a day after it announced its results.

The third-largest IT services company’s shares fell almost 9.5% during market hours to 1,304 on Wednesday, a day after the company announced its FY26 earnings. This marks its largest intra-day fall in more than a decade, according to a Mint analysis.

This makes HCLTech the third large homegrown tech services company after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd to displease shareholders a day after earnings announcements, both of those companies ended with a full-year revenue decline.

Much of the selloff stems from the company missing its full-year growth guidance and issuing a weaker outlook for the current fiscal. HCLTech ended last year with $14.66 billion, up 5.95% on a yearly basis and 3.9% in constant currency terms.

The company missed its guidance on a constant currency basis. In January, the company’s management expected FY26 growth between 4-4.5% in constant currency terms. Constant currency does not account for currency fluctuations.

“Products business decline of 4.1% y-y (in constant currency) led to the miss. Services growth was impacted in 4Q due to reduction in discretionary spend by telco clients and discontinuation of two SAP programs,” said Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain, in a note dated 21 April.

The company gets about a tenth of its revenue by selling software products and their licenses. The revenue from its software product business declined 2.8% on a yearly basis to $1.39 billion.

Still, much of the shareholder concern arose from a weak guidance. The management outlined a slow start to the fiscal with full-year growth guidance of 1-4% in constant currency terms. This was lower than the 2-5% growth it had outlined in April last year.

A second brokerage said this was lower than expectations,

“The FY27E guidance was also lower vs expectations; the 1.5-4.5% YoY CC services growth guidance factors in continued stress at the lower end and the higher end factors in a moderate pickup in discretionary spend and large deals materializing in H1. The guidance incorporates an AI-led deflationary impact of 2-3%, a 50bps growth headwind from client-specific challenges,” said HDFC Securities analysts Amit Chandra, Vinesh Vala, and Maitreyee Vaishampayan, in a note dated 22 April.

AI-led deflation can further impact the company’s growth as management expects about 40% of industry revenue to face AI-led revenue deflation of 3-5%. Still, it expects an impact of 2-3% on its portfolio from AI-led deflation.

HCLTech reported annualised advanced AI revenue of $620 million. The company classifies ‘Advanced AI’ as revenue from agentic AI, AI factories and physical AI. The management is targeting a 25–30% growth band for AI-native services.

A third brokerage voiced a similar opinion, but added that the company is somewhat insulated from AI-led deflation.

“Near-term performance is impacted by a mix of client-specific issues and early-stage AI deflation, and the interplay remains a key monitorable. That said, HCLT’s exposure to ER&D, chip design, and infrastructure management makes it relatively more resilient vs. application-heavy peers,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts Abhishek Pathak and Keval Bhagat, in a note dated 21 April.

HCLTech gets almost a fifth of its business from engineering, research and development services.

For now, HCLTech becomes the third large IT outsourcer after TCS and Wipro to receive a thumbs down from analysts right after the earnings announcement.

Wipro’s shares fell almost 3% a day after it announced its earnings on 16 April, despite the fourth-largest company announcing its largest buyback of 15,000 crore. Much of this was attributed to concerns surrounding its growth as it ended the last fiscal with a third straight year of revenue decline. The company ended with $10.48 billion, down 0.32% on a yearly basis.

A week before, TCS’ shares had fallen about 5% two days after the earnings announcement as the company reported its first revenue decline since listing on the stock exchanges in 2004. It ended with $30.08 billion in revenue, down 0.54% on a yearly basis.

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Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

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Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesCompany ResultsHCLTech stock plunges on weak guidance, AI-led growth concerns

HCLTech stock plunges on weak guidance, AI-led growth concerns

Jas Bardia
3 min read22 Apr 2026, 12:26 PM IST
For FY26, HCL Tech reported a 5.95% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue to $14.66 billion, but net profit fell 4.05% to $1.96 billion.
For FY26, HCL Tech reported a 5.95% year-on-year growth in consolidated revenue to $14.66 billion, but net profit fell 4.05% to $1.96 billion.
Summary

Missed targets, a softer outlook and early AI-led pricing pressure sent HCL Tech shares lower on Wednesday, echoing post-earnings declines at TCS and Wipro.

Gift this article

================================================

HCL Technologies Ltd’s weak growth outlook and client challenges in the fiscal elicited a cold reaction from investors a day after it announced its results.

The third-largest IT services company’s shares fell almost 9.5% during market hours to 1,304 on Wednesday, a day after the company announced its FY26 earnings. This marks its largest intra-day fall in more than a decade, according to a Mint analysis.

This makes HCLTech the third large homegrown tech services company after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd to displease shareholders a day after earnings announcements, both of those companies ended with a full-year revenue decline.

Much of the selloff stems from the company missing its full-year growth guidance and issuing a weaker outlook for the current fiscal. HCLTech ended last year with $14.66 billion, up 5.95% on a yearly basis and 3.9% in constant currency terms.

The company missed its guidance on a constant currency basis. In January, the company’s management expected FY26 growth between 4-4.5% in constant currency terms. Constant currency does not account for currency fluctuations.

“Products business decline of 4.1% y-y (in constant currency) led to the miss. Services growth was impacted in 4Q due to reduction in discretionary spend by telco clients and discontinuation of two SAP programs,” said Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain, in a note dated 21 April.

The company gets about a tenth of its revenue by selling software products and their licenses. The revenue from its software product business declined 2.8% on a yearly basis to $1.39 billion.

Still, much of the shareholder concern arose from a weak guidance. The management outlined a slow start to the fiscal with full-year growth guidance of 1-4% in constant currency terms. This was lower than the 2-5% growth it had outlined in April last year.

A second brokerage said this was lower than expectations,

“The FY27E guidance was also lower vs expectations; the 1.5-4.5% YoY CC services growth guidance factors in continued stress at the lower end and the higher end factors in a moderate pickup in discretionary spend and large deals materializing in H1. The guidance incorporates an AI-led deflationary impact of 2-3%, a 50bps growth headwind from client-specific challenges,” said HDFC Securities analysts Amit Chandra, Vinesh Vala, and Maitreyee Vaishampayan, in a note dated 22 April.

AI-led deflation can further impact the company’s growth as management expects about 40% of industry revenue to face AI-led revenue deflation of 3-5%. Still, it expects an impact of 2-3% on its portfolio from AI-led deflation.

HCLTech reported annualised advanced AI revenue of $620 million. The company classifies ‘Advanced AI’ as revenue from agentic AI, AI factories and physical AI. The management is targeting a 25–30% growth band for AI-native services.

A third brokerage voiced a similar opinion, but added that the company is somewhat insulated from AI-led deflation.

“Near-term performance is impacted by a mix of client-specific issues and early-stage AI deflation, and the interplay remains a key monitorable. That said, HCLT’s exposure to ER&D, chip design, and infrastructure management makes it relatively more resilient vs. application-heavy peers,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts Abhishek Pathak and Keval Bhagat, in a note dated 21 April.

HCLTech gets almost a fifth of its business from engineering, research and development services.

For now, HCLTech becomes the third large IT outsourcer after TCS and Wipro to receive a thumbs down from analysts right after the earnings announcement.

Wipro’s shares fell almost 3% a day after it announced its earnings on 16 April, despite the fourth-largest company announcing its largest buyback of 15,000 crore. Much of this was attributed to concerns surrounding its growth as it ended the last fiscal with a third straight year of revenue decline. The company ended with $10.48 billion, down 0.32% on a yearly basis.

A week before, TCS’ shares had fallen about 5% two days after the earnings announcement as the company reported its first revenue decline since listing on the stock exchanges in 2004. It ended with $30.08 billion in revenue, down 0.54% on a yearly basis.

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Jas Bardia

Jas Bardia is a Bengaluru-based business journalist covering India’s information technology (IT) serRead more

vices sector and Global Capability Centres (GCCs). Known for his investigative depth and attention to detail, Jas has a knack for breaking stories on leadership shifts, high-stakes deals, and evolving industry trends long before they hit the mainstream. If the news is anything IT-related, chances are this author has broken it. Before joining Mint in November 2023, Jas honed his financial reporting skills at Bloomberg News in Mumbai, where he covered bonds and currencies following his graduation from the Asian College of Journalism. When he isn’t chasing his next exclusive, Jas is likely scouting the city’s newest culinary spots, cool events, or is immersed in the electric atmosphere of a Bengaluru FC match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Jas has an eye for detail, an ear for history, and a weakness for a great cologne, and values a good conversation as much as a good lead. If you want to talk about your favourite war movie, funny drunk stories, or a supposed “scam”/wrongdoing in a company, get in touch with him at jas.bardia@livemint.com.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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