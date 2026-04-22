HCLTech stock plunges on weak guidance, AI-led growth concerns

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HCL Technologies Ltd’s weak growth outlook and client challenges in the fiscal elicited a cold reaction from investors a day after it announced its results.
The third-largest IT services company’s shares fell almost 9.5% during market hours to ₹1,304 on Wednesday, a day after the company announced its FY26 earnings. This marks its largest intra-day fall in more than a decade, according to a Mint analysis.
This makes HCLTech the third large homegrown tech services company after Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Wipro Ltd to displease shareholders a day after earnings announcements, both of those companies ended with a full-year revenue decline.
Much of the selloff stems from the company missing its full-year growth guidance and issuing a weaker outlook for the current fiscal. HCLTech ended last year with $14.66 billion, up 5.95% on a yearly basis and 3.9% in constant currency terms.
The company missed its guidance on a constant currency basis. In January, the company’s management expected FY26 growth between 4-4.5% in constant currency terms. Constant currency does not account for currency fluctuations.
“Products business decline of 4.1% y-y (in constant currency) led to the miss. Services growth was impacted in 4Q due to reduction in discretionary spend by telco clients and discontinuation of two SAP programs,” said Nomura analysts Abhishek Bhandari and Karan Nain, in a note dated 21 April.
The company gets about a tenth of its revenue by selling software products and their licenses. The revenue from its software product business declined 2.8% on a yearly basis to $1.39 billion.
Still, much of the shareholder concern arose from a weak guidance. The management outlined a slow start to the fiscal with full-year growth guidance of 1-4% in constant currency terms. This was lower than the 2-5% growth it had outlined in April last year.
A second brokerage said this was lower than expectations,
“The FY27E guidance was also lower vs expectations; the 1.5-4.5% YoY CC services growth guidance factors in continued stress at the lower end and the higher end factors in a moderate pickup in discretionary spend and large deals materializing in H1. The guidance incorporates an AI-led deflationary impact of 2-3%, a 50bps growth headwind from client-specific challenges,” said HDFC Securities analysts Amit Chandra, Vinesh Vala, and Maitreyee Vaishampayan, in a note dated 22 April.
AI-led deflation can further impact the company’s growth as management expects about 40% of industry revenue to face AI-led revenue deflation of 3-5%. Still, it expects an impact of 2-3% on its portfolio from AI-led deflation.
HCLTech reported annualised advanced AI revenue of $620 million. The company classifies ‘Advanced AI’ as revenue from agentic AI, AI factories and physical AI. The management is targeting a 25–30% growth band for AI-native services.
A third brokerage voiced a similar opinion, but added that the company is somewhat insulated from AI-led deflation.
“Near-term performance is impacted by a mix of client-specific issues and early-stage AI deflation, and the interplay remains a key monitorable. That said, HCLT’s exposure to ER&D, chip design, and infrastructure management makes it relatively more resilient vs. application-heavy peers,” said Motilal Oswal Financial Services analysts Abhishek Pathak and Keval Bhagat, in a note dated 21 April.
HCLTech gets almost a fifth of its business from engineering, research and development services.
For now, HCLTech becomes the third large IT outsourcer after TCS and Wipro to receive a thumbs down from analysts right after the earnings announcement.
Wipro’s shares fell almost 3% a day after it announced its earnings on 16 April, despite the fourth-largest company announcing its largest buyback of ₹15,000 crore. Much of this was attributed to concerns surrounding its growth as it ended the last fiscal with a third straight year of revenue decline. The company ended with $10.48 billion, down 0.32% on a yearly basis.
A week before, TCS’ shares had fallen about 5% two days after the earnings announcement as the company reported its first revenue decline since listing on the stock exchanges in 2004. It ended with $30.08 billion in revenue, down 0.54% on a yearly basis.