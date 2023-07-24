HDFC AMC's Q1 FY24 financial performance was strong, with increased revenue, well-managed expenses, and a significant increase in profit after tax. The company's core AM business also performed well, with operating profit increasing by 11%.
Assets under management (AUM): HDFC AMC's QAAUM (quarterly average AUM) stood at ₹4,857 billion as of March 31, 2023. This represents a 12.1% market share in the Indian asset management industry.
Product mix: HDFC AMC's AUM is diversified across asset classes, with equity-oriented funds accounting for 12.1% of the total, debt funds accounting for 13.2%, and liquid funds accounting for 13.7%.
Distribution channels: HDFC AMC's distribution network consists of 12.2 million live accounts, 1,323 employees, 229 branches, and 7.1 million unique investors.
Financial performance: HDFC AMC's total income for Q1 FY24 was ₹7,325 million, and its PAT was ₹4,775 million. The company's operating margin was 34 bps in Q1 FY24.
Income
Revenue from Operations increased by 10% to Rs.5,745 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs.5,216 crore in Q1 FY23.
Other Income increased by 1298% to Rs.1,580 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs.113 crore in Q1 FY23. This was primarily due to the gain on sale of investments.
Profit after tax
Profit after tax (PAT) increased by 52% to Rs.4,775 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs.3,142 crore in Q1 FY23.
Total Comprehensive Income
Total comprehensive Income increased by 52% to Rs.4,751 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs.3,135 crore in Q1 FY23.
Key Highlights:
Revenue from Operations increased by 10%.
2) Total Expenses increased by 9%.
3) Operating Profit from core AM business increased by 11%.
4) Profit after tax increased by 52%.
5) Return on equity (ROE) has been declining in recent years, from 35% in FY19 to 24.5% in FY23.
6) Dividend per share has been increasing in recent years, from ₹24 in FY19 to ₹48 in FY23.
7) Dividend payout ratio has been increasing in recent years, from 66% in FY19 to 70% in FY23.
