HDFC AMC Q1 results: Profit rises 52% to ₹477 crore1 min read 24 Jul 2023, 04:51 PM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 52% increase in profit after tax at ₹477.5 crore for Q1 2023, with revenue from operations rising 10% to ₹574.5 crore.
HDFC Asset Management Company reported a 52% jump in profit for the first quarter of FY24 with average assets under management growing to ₹4.86 lakh crore. The company serves a mutual fund customer base of 71 lakh individuals, with a total of 122 lakh live accounts.
