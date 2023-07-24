HDFC AMC Q1 results: Profit rises 52% to 477 crore

HDFC AMC is an investment manager for HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual funds in the country. It was previously operated as a joint venture between Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) and Abrdn Investment Management. The UK-based promoter however divested its entire 10.20% stake in the firm for ₹4,079 crore through open market transactions last month.HDFC AMC had also undergone changes in control ahead of the merger of HDFC into HDFC Bank.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}