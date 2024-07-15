HDFC AMC Q1 Result: Net profit surges 26% on year to ₹604 crore, revenue up 35%

Dhanya Nagasundaram
First Published15 Jul 2024, 03:15 PM IST
HDFC AMC Q1 Result: HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd on Monday reported an 26.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit  for the first quarter ended June (Q1FY25) to 603.76 crore. The company had reported a profit of 477.41 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 11.6%.

The mutual fund investment company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 775.24 crores during the quarter ended June from 574.54 crore in Q1FY24, a year-on-year jump of 35%. Sequentially, it was up by 11.5% from 695.43 crore in Q4FY24.

(more to come)

