Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC AMC Q1 Result: Net profit surges 26% on year to 604 crore, revenue up 35%

Dhanya Nagasundaram

HDFC AMC Q1 Result: HDFC Asset Management Co Ltd on Monday reported an 26.5% year-on-year rise in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ended June (Q1FY25) to 603.76 crore. The company had reported a profit of 477.41 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the consolidated net profit was up 11.6%.

The mutual fund investment company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at 775.24 crores during the quarter ended June from 574.54 crore in Q1FY24, a year-on-year jump of 35%. Sequentially, it was up by 11.5% from 695.43 crore in Q4FY24.

(more to come)

