HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹436.5 crore; revenue grows 18% YoY
HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹436.5 crore; revenue grows 18% YoY

 Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

HDFC Asset Management Company reported a net profit of ₹436.5 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year (YoY).

HDFC AMC’s revenue in Q2FY24 grew 18.1% to ₹643.1 crore from ₹544.7 crore, YoY.Premium
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Thursday reported a net profit of 436.5 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year (YoY). The company has reported a net profit of 363.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

At 2 pm, HDFC AMC shares were trading 0.41% lower at 2,736.00 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST
