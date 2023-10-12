HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 20% to ₹436.5 crore; revenue grows 18% YoY
HDFC Asset Management Company reported a net profit of ₹436.5 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year (YoY).
HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹436.5 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year (YoY). The company has reported a net profit of ₹363.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message