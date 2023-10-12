HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Thursday reported a net profit of ₹436.5 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year (YoY). The company has reported a net profit of ₹363.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

HDFC AMC’s revenue in Q2FY24 grew 18.1% to ₹643.1 crore from ₹544.7 crore, YoY.

At 2 pm, HDFC AMC shares were trading 0.41% lower at ₹2,736.00 apiece on the BSE.

