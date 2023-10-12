Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 20% to 436.5 crore; revenue grows 18% YoY

HDFC AMC Q2 Results: Net profit rises 20% to 436.5 crore; revenue grows 18% YoY

Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • HDFC Asset Management Company reported a net profit of 436.5 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year (YoY).

HDFC AMC’s revenue in Q2FY24 grew 18.1% to 643.1 crore from 544.7 crore, YoY.

HDFC Asset Management Company (HDFC AMC) on Thursday reported a net profit of 436.5 crore in the quarter ending September 2023, registering a growth of 20% year-on-year (YoY). The company has reported a net profit of 363.8 crore in the year-ago quarter.

HDFC AMC’s revenue in Q2FY24 grew 18.1% to 643.1 crore from 544.7 crore, YoY.

At 2 pm, HDFC AMC shares were trading 0.41% lower at 2,736.00 apiece on the BSE.

(To be updated)

Catch Live Market Updates here

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 12 Oct 2023, 02:01 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.