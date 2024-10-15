HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 32% to ₹577 crore, revenue up 38%

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) announced on Tuesday a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT), reaching ₹576.61 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. In the same period of the previous financial year (FY24), the company's PAT was ₹436.52 crore.

HDFC AMC reported a 38 per cent increase in its total income, which rose to ₹1,058.19 crore in the July-September quarter, up from ₹765.35 crore during the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing.