HDFC AMC Q2 results: Net profit rises 32% to ₹577 crore, revenue up 38%

Livemint
Published15 Oct 2024, 03:38 PM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) announced on Tuesday a 32 per cent year-on-year increase in profit after tax (PAT), reaching 576.61 crore for the quarter ending September 2024. In the same period of the previous financial year (FY24), the company's PAT was 436.52 crore.

HDFC AMC reported a 38 per cent increase in its total income, which rose to 1,058.19 crore in the July-September quarter, up from 765.35 crore during the same period last year, according to a stock exchange filing.

 

15 Oct 2024
