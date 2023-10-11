HDFC AMC Q2 Results Preview: Net profit may rise 11% YoY to ₹404 crore; revenue growth seen at 15%
HDFC AMC's net profit is expected to rise 11% YoY to ₹404 crore in the quarter ended September 2023. At the operating level, Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) is likely to grow 16.7% YoY to ₹472.2 crore, according to Yes Securities.
HDFC Asset Management Company is set to report its earnings for the quarter ended September 2023 on Thursday, October 12. HDFC AMC is the mutual fund investment company and an arm of HDFC Bank.
