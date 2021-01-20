HDFC AMC Q3 PAT up 5% to 369.26 crore

NEW DELHI : HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Wednesday reported a 5% increase in profit after tax at ₹369.26 crore for three months ended December 31.

In comparison, it had posted a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹352.55 crore in the year-ago period, HDFC AMC said in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges.

Total income grew to ₹594.91 crore in the quarter under review from ₹591.99 crore in the three months ended December 31, 2019.

The company's average asset under management (AAUM) surged 10% to ₹4.06 lakh crore as of December 31, 2020 from ₹3.69 lakh crore as on December 31, 2019. It, further, said 55% of the company's total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 52% for the industry.

"Our financial performance in the initial period of this financial year had suffered due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the markets. While there continues to be some uncertainty regarding how the COVID-19 pandemic will ultimately pan out, markets have been upbeat and our financial performance this quarter has improved further," HDFC AMC said.

HDFC AMC is the investment manager to HDFC Mutual Fund, one of the leading mutual funds in the country.

