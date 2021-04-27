HDFC AMC Q4 net profit up 26% to Rs316 crore

Total expense during the quarter increased marginally 2.09% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹122.56 crore. The company's average asset under management (AAUM) surged 12% to ₹4.16 trillion as of March 31, 2021 from ₹3.70 trillion as on March 31, 2020, 12.9% market share in QAAUM of the mutual fund industry. It, further, said 57.6% of the company's total monthly average AUM is contributed by individual investors compared to 53.7% for the industry.

