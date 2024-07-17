Hello User
HDFC Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.47% YOY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live

HDFC Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : Revenue increased by 34.93% YoY & profit increased by 26.47% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live

HDFC Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in revenue and profit. The topline increased by 34.93% year-on-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 26.47% YoY.

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a growth of 11.48% in revenue and a 11.63% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 16.64% quarter-on-quarter and 20.72% year-on-year, reflecting the company's investment in its operations.

Furthermore, the operating income also saw a positive trend, with a 10.66% increase q-o-q and a significant 40.08% rise y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at 28.18, marking a 25.97% increase year-on-year, showcasing strong performance.

Despite recent volatility in the market, HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered impressive returns to its investors. The company has delivered -2.34% return in the last 1 week, 19% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 27.58% Year-to-Date return.

With a market capitalization of 87332.33 Cr and a 52-week high/low of 4296.4 & 2360 respectively, HDFC Asset Management Company continues to be a significant player in the financial market.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts providing a Sell rating, 7 analysts suggesting a Hold rating, 5 analysts recommending a Buy rating, and 5 analysts offering a Strong Buy rating.

As of 17 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for HDFC Asset Management Company was to Buy, indicating confidence in the company's growth prospects.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ1Q4Q-o-Q GrowthQ1Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue775.24695.43+11.48%574.54+34.93%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total101.1486.71+16.64%83.78+20.72%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.2713.34-0.52%12.91+2.79%
Total Operating Expense196.46172.41+13.95%161.36+21.75%
Operating Income578.78523.02+10.66%413.18+40.08%
Net Income Before Taxes752.25678.84+10.81%571.26+31.68%
Net Income603.76540.84+11.63%477.41+26.47%
Diluted Normalized EPS28.1825.25+11.6%22.37+25.97%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹603.76Cr

Question : What is Q1 revenue?

Ans : ₹775.24Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

