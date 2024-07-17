HDFC Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : profit rise by 26.47% YOY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q1 Results Live : HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q1 results on 15 Jul, 2024, showcasing impressive growth in revenue and profit. The topline increased by 34.93% year-on-year, while the profit saw a significant rise of 26.47% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In comparison to the previous quarter, the company witnessed a growth of 11.48% in revenue and a 11.63% increase in profit.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses showed an increase of 16.64% quarter-on-quarter and 20.72% year-on-year, reflecting the company's investment in its operations.

Furthermore, the operating income also saw a positive trend, with a 10.66% increase q-o-q and a significant 40.08% rise y-o-y.

The Earnings Per Share (EPS) for Q1 stood at ₹28.18, marking a 25.97% increase year-on-year, showcasing strong performance.

Despite recent volatility in the market, HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered impressive returns to its investors. The company has delivered -2.34% return in the last 1 week, 19% return in the last 6 months, and a notable 27.58% Year-to-Date return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a market capitalization of ₹87332.33 Cr and a 52-week high/low of ₹4296.4 & ₹2360 respectively, HDFC Asset Management Company continues to be a significant player in the financial market.

Analysts covering the company have provided varied ratings, with 1 analyst giving a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts providing a Sell rating, 7 analysts suggesting a Hold rating, 5 analysts recommending a Buy rating, and 5 analysts offering a Strong Buy rating.

As of 17 Jul, 2024, the consensus recommendation for HDFC Asset Management Company was to Buy, indicating confidence in the company's growth prospects. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials Period Q1 Q4 Q-o-Q Growth Q1 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 775.24 695.43 +11.48% 574.54 +34.93% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 101.14 86.71 +16.64% 83.78 +20.72% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.27 13.34 -0.52% 12.91 +2.79% Total Operating Expense 196.46 172.41 +13.95% 161.36 +21.75% Operating Income 578.78 523.02 +10.66% 413.18 +40.08% Net Income Before Taxes 752.25 678.84 +10.81% 571.26 +31.68% Net Income 603.76 540.84 +11.63% 477.41 +26.47% Diluted Normalized EPS 28.18 25.25 +11.6% 22.37 +25.97%

FAQs Question : What is the Q1 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹603.76Cr Question : What is Q1 revenue? Ans : ₹775.24Cr

