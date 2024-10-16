HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.09% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Revenue increased by 37.96% YoY & profit increased by 32.09% YoY.

Published16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live
HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live

HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live : HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance with a topline increase of 37.96% year-over-year, leading to a profit rise of 32.09%.

Despite this impressive yearly growth, the company reported a quarterly comparison where revenue grew by 14.44%, but profit saw a decline of 4.5% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.14% quarter-over-quarter, although they still increased by 3.14% year-over-year.

The operating income for HDFC Asset Management Company demonstrated significant growth, up by 18.77% from the previous quarter and an impressive 47.57% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at 26.89, marking a 31.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of market performance, HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered a return of 8.73% in the past week, 22.16% over the last six months, and an impressive 42.12% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is 97,304.36 crore, with a 52-week high of 4,604.25 and a low of 2,690.60.

As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering HDFC Asset Management Company, there is a mixed sentiment: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Oct, 2024, is leaning towards a Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ2Q1Q-o-Q GrowthQ2Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue887.21775.24+14.44%643.08+37.96%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.94101.14-5.14%93.02+3.14%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.7413.27+3.54%12.99+5.77%
Total Operating Expense199.78196.46+1.69%177.26+12.7%
Operating Income687.43578.78+18.77%465.82+47.57%
Net Income Before Taxes858.41752.25+14.11%588.09+45.97%
Net Income576.61603.76-4.5%436.52+32.09%
Diluted Normalized EPS26.8928.18-4.58%20.44+31.56%
₹576.61Cr
₹887.21Cr
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 10:35 AM IST
