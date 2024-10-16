HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.09% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live : HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance with a topline increase of 37.96% year-over-year, leading to a profit rise of 32.09%.
Despite this impressive yearly growth, the company reported a quarterly comparison where revenue grew by 14.44%, but profit saw a decline of 4.5% compared to the previous quarter.
In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.14% quarter-over-quarter, although they still increased by 3.14% year-over-year.
The operating income for HDFC Asset Management Company demonstrated significant growth, up by 18.77% from the previous quarter and an impressive 47.57% year-over-year.
Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹26.89, marking a 31.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
In terms of market performance, HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered a return of 8.73% in the past week, 22.16% over the last six months, and an impressive 42.12% year-to-date.
The company's current market capitalization is ₹97,304.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,604.25 and a low of ₹2,690.60.
As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering HDFC Asset Management Company, there is a mixed sentiment: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 16 Oct, 2024, is leaning towards a Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company.
HDFC Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q2
|Q1
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q2
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|887.21
|775.24
|+14.44%
|643.08
|+37.96%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.94
|101.14
|-5.14%
|93.02
|+3.14%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.74
|13.27
|+3.54%
|12.99
|+5.77%
|Total Operating Expense
|199.78
|196.46
|+1.69%
|177.26
|+12.7%
|Operating Income
|687.43
|578.78
|+18.77%
|465.82
|+47.57%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|858.41
|752.25
|+14.11%
|588.09
|+45.97%
|Net Income
|576.61
|603.76
|-4.5%
|436.52
|+32.09%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|26.89
|28.18
|-4.58%
|20.44
|+31.56%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹576.61Cr
Question : What is Q2 revenue?
Ans : ₹887.21Cr
Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar