HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.09% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q2 Results Live : HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q2 results on 15 Oct, 2024, showcasing robust financial performance with a topline increase of 37.96% year-over-year, leading to a profit rise of 32.09%.

Despite this impressive yearly growth, the company reported a quarterly comparison where revenue grew by 14.44%, but profit saw a decline of 4.5% compared to the previous quarter.

In terms of expenses, the Selling, General & Administrative expenses showed a positive trend, declining by 5.14% quarter-over-quarter, although they still increased by 3.14% year-over-year.

The operating income for HDFC Asset Management Company demonstrated significant growth, up by 18.77% from the previous quarter and an impressive 47.57% year-over-year.

Earnings per share (EPS) for Q2 stood at ₹26.89, marking a 31.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

In terms of market performance, HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered a return of 8.73% in the past week, 22.16% over the last six months, and an impressive 42.12% year-to-date.

The company's current market capitalization is ₹97,304.36 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4,604.25 and a low of ₹2,690.60.

As of 16 Oct, 2024, out of 23 analysts covering HDFC Asset Management Company, there is a mixed sentiment: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 2 analysts have given a Sell rating, 7 analysts have given a Hold rating, 6 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 7 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 16 Oct, 2024, is leaning towards a Buy, reflecting the positive outlook for the company.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials Period Q2 Q1 Q-o-Q Growth Q2 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 887.21 775.24 +14.44% 643.08 +37.96% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.94 101.14 -5.14% 93.02 +3.14% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.74 13.27 +3.54% 12.99 +5.77% Total Operating Expense 199.78 196.46 +1.69% 177.26 +12.7% Operating Income 687.43 578.78 +18.77% 465.82 +47.57% Net Income Before Taxes 858.41 752.25 +14.11% 588.09 +45.97% Net Income 576.61 603.76 -4.5% 436.52 +32.09% Diluted Normalized EPS 26.89 28.18 -4.58% 20.44 +31.56%

FAQs Question : What is the Q2 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹576.61Cr Question : What is Q2 revenue? Ans : ₹887.21Cr

