HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.17% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.97% & the profit increased by 32.17% YoY.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.39% and the profit increased by 11.77%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.66% q-o-q & increased by 14.65% Y-o-Y.
The operating income was up by 6.05% q-o-q & increased by 24.4% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹22.82 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 31.91% Y-o-Y.
HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered 5.27% return in the last 1 week, 50.32% return in the last 6 months, and 9.26% YTD return.
Currently, the HDFC Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹74755.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3542.5 & ₹1589.5 respectively.
As of 13 Jan, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.
The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.
HDFC Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q3 FY24
|Q2 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|671.32
|643.08
|+4.39%
|559.56
|+19.97%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|90.55
|93.02
|-2.66%
|78.98
|+14.65%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.09
|12.99
|+0.77%
|13.37
|-2.09%
|Total Operating Expense
|177.34
|177.26
|+0.05%
|162.48
|+9.15%
|Operating Income
|493.98
|465.82
|+6.05%
|397.08
|+24.4%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|636.83
|588.09
|+8.29%
|500.48
|+27.24%
|Net Income
|487.92
|436.52
|+11.77%
|369.16
|+32.17%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|22.82
|20.44
|+11.64%
|17.3
|+31.91%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹487.92Cr
Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹671.32Cr
