HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.17% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.97% & the profit increased by 32.17% YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.39% and the profit increased by 11.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.66% q-o-q & increased by 14.65% Y-o-Y. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The operating income was up by 6.05% q-o-q & increased by 24.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹22.82 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 31.91% Y-o-Y.

HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered 5.27% return in the last 1 week, 50.32% return in the last 6 months, and 9.26% YTD return. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Currently, the HDFC Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹74755.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹3542.5 & ₹1589.5 respectively.

As of 13 Jan, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan, 2024, was to Buy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials Period Q3 FY24 Q2 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q3 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 671.32 643.08 +4.39% 559.56 +19.97% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 90.55 93.02 -2.66% 78.98 +14.65% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.09 12.99 +0.77% 13.37 -2.09% Total Operating Expense 177.34 177.26 +0.05% 162.48 +9.15% Operating Income 493.98 465.82 +6.05% 397.08 +24.4% Net Income Before Taxes 636.83 588.09 +8.29% 500.48 +27.24% Net Income 487.92 436.52 +11.77% 369.16 +32.17% Diluted Normalized EPS 22.82 20.44 +11.64% 17.3 +31.91%

FAQs Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹487.92Cr Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹671.32Cr

