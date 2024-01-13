Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.17% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Profit Rises by 32.17% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live: Revenue increased by 19.97% YoY & profit increased by 32.17% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 FY24 Results Live

HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q3 FY24 results on 11 Jan, 2024. The topline increased by 19.97% & the profit increased by 32.17% YoY.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 4.39% and the profit increased by 11.77%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 2.66% q-o-q & increased by 14.65% Y-o-Y.

The operating income was up by 6.05% q-o-q & increased by 24.4% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 22.82 for Q3 FY24, which increased by 31.91% Y-o-Y.

HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered 5.27% return in the last 1 week, 50.32% return in the last 6 months, and 9.26% YTD return.

Currently, the HDFC Asset Management Company has a market cap of 74755.69 Cr and 52wk high/low of 3542.5 & 1589.5 respectively.

As of 13 Jan, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 9 analysts have given a Hold rating, 5 analysts have given a Buy rating, and 3 analysts have given a Strong Buy rating.

The consensus recommendation as of 13 Jan, 2024, was to Buy.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ3 FY24Q2 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue671.32643.08+4.39%559.56+19.97%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total90.5593.02-2.66%78.98+14.65%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.0912.99+0.77%13.37-2.09%
Total Operating Expense177.34177.26+0.05%162.48+9.15%
Operating Income493.98465.82+6.05%397.08+24.4%
Net Income Before Taxes636.83588.09+8.29%500.48+27.24%
Net Income487.92436.52+11.77%369.16+32.17%
Diluted Normalized EPS22.8220.44+11.64%17.3+31.91%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹487.92Cr

Question : What is Q3 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹671.32Cr

