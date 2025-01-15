HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 39.22% year-on-year, with profit rising by 31.45% YOY, reaching ₹641.36 crore and revenue at ₹934.63 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.34%, while profit saw an increase of 11.23%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses slightly declined by 0.63% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 5.29% year-on-year.

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 8.63% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 51.17% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹29.9 for Q3, marking a 31.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

HDFC Asset Management Company has experienced a -5.08% return in the last week, -5.45% return over the past six months, and -7.95% year-to-date return.

Currently, HDFC Asset Management Company boasts a market cap of ₹82,618.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4864 and a low of ₹3256.

As of 15 Jan, 2025, out of 22 analysts covering the company, the ratings are as follows: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold ratings, 7 analysts have given Buy ratings, and 7 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials Period Q3 (FY25) Q2 (FY25) Q-o-Q Growth Q3 (FY24) Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 934.63 887.21 +5.34% 671.32 +39.22% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 95.34 95.94 -0.63% 90.55 +5.29% Depreciation/ Amortization 14.89 13.74 +8.37% 13.09 +13.75% Total Operating Expense 187.87 199.78 -5.96% 177.34 +5.94% Operating Income 746.76 687.43 +8.63% 493.98 +51.17% Net Income Before Taxes 839.85 858.41 -2.16% 636.83 +31.88% Net Income 641.36 576.61 +11.23% 487.92 +31.45% Diluted Normalized EPS 29.9 26.89 +11.19% 22.82 +31.03%