Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.45% YOY, profit at 641.36 crore and revenue at 934.63 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.45% YOY, profit at ₹641.36 crore and revenue at ₹934.63 crore

Livemint

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: Revenue increased by 39.22% YoY & profit increased by 31.45% YoY, profit at 641.36 crore and revenue at 934.63 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 39.22% year-on-year, with profit rising by 31.45% YOY, reaching 641.36 crore and revenue at 934.63 crore.

As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.34%, while profit saw an increase of 11.23%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses slightly declined by 0.63% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 5.29% year-on-year.

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results

The operating income for the quarter was up by 8.63% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 51.17% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at 29.9 for Q3, marking a 31.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

HDFC Asset Management Company has experienced a -5.08% return in the last week, -5.45% return over the past six months, and -7.95% year-to-date return.

Currently, HDFC Asset Management Company boasts a market cap of 82,618.05 crore, with a 52-week high of 4864 and a low of 3256.

As of 15 Jan, 2025, out of 22 analysts covering the company, the ratings are as follows: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold ratings, 7 analysts have given Buy ratings, and 7 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings.

The consensus recommendation as of 15 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ3 (FY25)Q2 (FY25)Q-o-Q GrowthQ3 (FY24)Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue934.63887.21+5.34%671.32+39.22%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total95.3495.94-0.63%90.55+5.29%
Depreciation/ Amortization14.8913.74+8.37%13.09+13.75%
Total Operating Expense187.87199.78-5.96%177.34+5.94%
Operating Income746.76687.43+8.63%493.98+51.17%
Net Income Before Taxes839.85858.41-2.16%636.83+31.88%
Net Income641.36576.61+11.23%487.92+31.45%
Diluted Normalized EPS29.926.89+11.19%22.82+31.03%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q3 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹641.36Cr

Question : What is Q3 revenue?

Ans : ₹934.63Cr

Stay updated on quarterly results with our results calendar

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

