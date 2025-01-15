HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025 on 15 Jan, 2025: profit rise by 31.45% YOY, profit at ₹641.36 crore and revenue at ₹934.63 crore

HDFC Asset Management Company Q3 Results 2025:HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q3 results on 14 Jan, 2025, showcasing a significant growth in both revenue and profit. The company's topline increased by 39.22% year-on-year, with profit rising by 31.45% YOY, reaching ₹641.36 crore and revenue at ₹934.63 crore.
As compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 5.34%, while profit saw an increase of 11.23%. Additionally, the Selling, general & administrative expenses slightly declined by 0.63% quarter-on-quarter but increased by 5.29% year-on-year.
The operating income for the quarter was up by 8.63% quarter-on-quarter and surged by 51.17% year-on-year. The Earnings Per Share (EPS) stood at ₹29.9 for Q3, marking a 31.03% increase compared to the same quarter last year.
HDFC Asset Management Company has experienced a -5.08% return in the last week, -5.45% return over the past six months, and -7.95% year-to-date return.
Currently, HDFC Asset Management Company boasts a market cap of ₹82,618.05 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹4864 and a low of ₹3256.
As of 15 Jan, 2025, out of 22 analysts covering the company, the ratings are as follows: 1 analyst has given a Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given a Sell rating, 6 analysts have given Hold ratings, 7 analysts have given Buy ratings, and 7 analysts have given Strong Buy ratings.
The consensus recommendation as of 15 Jan, 2025, is to Buy.
|Period
|Q3 (FY25)
|Q2 (FY25)
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q3 (FY24)
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|934.63
|887.21
|+5.34%
|671.32
|+39.22%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|95.34
|95.94
|-0.63%
|90.55
|+5.29%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|14.89
|13.74
|+8.37%
|13.09
|+13.75%
|Total Operating Expense
|187.87
|199.78
|-5.96%
|177.34
|+5.94%
|Operating Income
|746.76
|687.43
|+8.63%
|493.98
|+51.17%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|839.85
|858.41
|-2.16%
|636.83
|+31.88%
|Net Income
|641.36
|576.61
|+11.23%
|487.92
|+31.45%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|29.9
|26.89
|+11.19%
|22.82
|+31.03%
