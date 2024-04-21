Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Asset Management Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.78% YOY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.78% YOY

Livemint

HDFC Asset Management Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : Revenue increased by 28.56% YoY & profit increased by 43.78% YoY

HDFC Asset Management Company Q4 FY24 Results Live

HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 28.56% & the profit increased by 43.78% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.59% and the profit increased by 10.85%.

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 20.68% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 5.88% q-o-q & increased by 32.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is 25.25 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 43.3% Y-o-Y. HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered 1.85% return in the last 1 week, 31.6% return in last 6 months and 17.7% YTD return.

Currently, HDFC Asset Management Company has a market cap of 80534.71 Cr and 52wk high/low of 4066.5 & 1728 respectively.

As of 21 Apr, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials

PeriodQ4 FY24Q3 FY24Q-o-Q GrowthQ4 FY23Y-o-Y Growth
Total Revenue695.43671.32+3.59%540.95+28.56%
Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total86.7190.55-4.24%71.85+20.68%
Depreciation/ Amortization13.3413.09+1.91%13.25+0.68%
Total Operating Expense172.41177.34-2.78%146.08+18.02%
Operating Income523.02493.98+5.88%394.87+32.45%
Net Income Before Taxes678.84636.83+6.6%491.75+38.05%
Net Income540.84487.92+10.85%376.17+43.78%
Diluted Normalized EPS25.2522.82+10.65%17.62+43.3%

FAQs

Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?

Ans : ₹540.84Cr

Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?

Ans : ₹695.43Cr

