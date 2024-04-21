HDFC Asset Management Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.78% YOY

HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 28.56% & the profit increased by 43.78% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.59% and the profit increased by 10.85%.
The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 20.68% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 5.88% q-o-q & increased by 32.45% Y-o-Y.
The EPS is ₹25.25 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 43.3% Y-o-Y. HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered 1.85% return in the last 1 week, 31.6% return in last 6 months and 17.7% YTD return.
Currently, HDFC Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹80534.71 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4066.5 & ₹1728 respectively.
As of 21 Apr, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.
HDFC Asset Management Company Financials
|Period
|Q4 FY24
|Q3 FY24
|Q-o-Q Growth
|Q4 FY23
|Y-o-Y Growth
|Total Revenue
|695.43
|671.32
|+3.59%
|540.95
|+28.56%
|Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total
|86.71
|90.55
|-4.24%
|71.85
|+20.68%
|Depreciation/ Amortization
|13.34
|13.09
|+1.91%
|13.25
|+0.68%
|Total Operating Expense
|172.41
|177.34
|-2.78%
|146.08
|+18.02%
|Operating Income
|523.02
|493.98
|+5.88%
|394.87
|+32.45%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|678.84
|636.83
|+6.6%
|491.75
|+38.05%
|Net Income
|540.84
|487.92
|+10.85%
|376.17
|+43.78%
|Diluted Normalized EPS
|25.25
|22.82
|+10.65%
|17.62
|+43.3%
FAQs
Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company?
Ans : ₹540.84Cr
Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue?
Ans : ₹695.43Cr
