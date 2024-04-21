HDFC Asset Management Company Q4 FY24 Results Live : profit rise by 43.78% YOY

HDFC Asset Management Company declared their Q4 FY24 results on 19 Apr, 2024. The topline increased by 28.56% & the profit increased by 43.78% YoY. Compared to the previous quarter, the revenue grew by 3.59% and the profit increased by 10.85%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Selling, general & administrative expenses declined by 4.24% q-o-q & increased by 20.68% Y-o-Y. The operating income was up by 5.88% q-o-q & increased by 32.45% Y-o-Y.

The EPS is ₹25.25 for Q4 FY24 which increased by 43.3% Y-o-Y. HDFC Asset Management Company has delivered 1.85% return in the last 1 week, 31.6% return in last 6 months and 17.7% YTD return.

Currently, HDFC Asset Management Company has a market cap of ₹80534.71 Cr and 52wk high/low of ₹4066.5 & ₹1728 respectively.

As of 21 Apr, 2024, out of 19 analysts covering the company, 1 analyst has given Strong Sell rating, 1 analyst has given Sell rating, 7 analysts have given Hold rating, 5 analysts have given Buy rating & 5 analysts have given Strong Buy rating. The consensus recommendation as on 21 Apr, 2024 was to Buy.

HDFC Asset Management Company Financials Period Q4 FY24 Q3 FY24 Q-o-Q Growth Q4 FY23 Y-o-Y Growth Total Revenue 695.43 671.32 +3.59% 540.95 +28.56% Selling/ General/ Admin Expenses Total 86.71 90.55 -4.24% 71.85 +20.68% Depreciation/ Amortization 13.34 13.09 +1.91% 13.25 +0.68% Total Operating Expense 172.41 177.34 -2.78% 146.08 +18.02% Operating Income 523.02 493.98 +5.88% 394.87 +32.45% Net Income Before Taxes 678.84 636.83 +6.6% 491.75 +38.05% Net Income 540.84 487.92 +10.85% 376.17 +43.78% Diluted Normalized EPS 25.25 22.82 +10.65% 17.62 +43.3%

FAQs Question : What is the Q4 FY24 profit/Loss as per company? Ans : ₹540.84Cr Question : What is Q4 FY24 revenue? Ans : ₹695.43Cr

