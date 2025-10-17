Q2 preview: HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank set for steady loan growth amid margin pressure
HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank are expected to report steady loan growth in Q2, but rising deposit costs and faster loan repricing could weigh on net interest margins, while asset quality is likely to remain stable.
India’s two largest private sector lenders, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank, are set to announce their September quarter results on Saturday. Brokerages expect both banks to report steady loan growth, though net interest margins (NIMs) are likely to remain under pressure amid faster loan repricing and rising deposit costs.