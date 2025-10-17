Macquarie Research noted that deposit growth at 12% year-on-year (YoY) and 1.4% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) was lower than expected. Deposit accretion during the quarter was ₹37,500 crore compared with ₹1.2 trillion a year ago. “Accordingly, there was a 285 bps QoQ increase in LDR in Q2. Given the lower deposit mobilization ( ₹0.9 trillion in H1 FY25), there is downside risk to our deposit growth estimates of 15% YoY for FY26," the brokerage said, factoring in a 12-bps sequential reduction in margins in Q2.