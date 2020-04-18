MUMBAI: Private sector lender HDFC Bank is expected to post a net profit of ₹7,253.8 crore for the three months ended March, up 23% from ₹5,885.1 crore reported in the year-ago quarter, according to an average of estimates by eight analysts polled by Bloomberg.

The bank will declare its Q4 FY20 results on Saturday.

Analysts at Emkay Research believe that HDFC Bank will report relatively healthy earnings despite some prudent provisioning.

The brokerage, in an 11 April report, had said that domestic private banks are expected to report a 7% decline in earnings for January-March, primarily because of the Yes Bank fiasco, and due to moderate net interest margins (NIMs) and higher bad loan provisions.

According to Emkay, HDFC Bank’s net interest income (NII) is seen at ₹15,020 crore in the March quarter, an increase of 14.7% year-on-year (YoY). The private sector lender is also expected to post a pre-provisioning operating profit of ₹12,379 crore in Q4, up 14.2% (YoY).

In a notification to the stock exchanges on 3 April, the bank had said its advances grew 21% YoY to ₹9.93 trillion as on 31 March, while deposits grew 24% ₹11.46 trillion.

ICICI Direct said in a research report on 8 April that large private banks such as HDFC Bank may report relatively better credit growth. “In the current uncertain environment, large banks like HDFC Bank continued to report strong growth in advances at 21%," it said.

ICICI Direct has estimated HDFC Bank's net interest income at ₹14,788 crore for the reporting quarter, up 13% y-o-y.