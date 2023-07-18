Hello User
Business News/ Companies / Company Results/  HDFC Bank profit jumps 30% on lower provisions

HDFC Bank profit jumps 30% on lower provisions

18 Jul 2023, 12:33 AM IST Gopika Gopakumar

  • The bank beat analysts’ expectations overall, despite a sequential miss in asset quality and net interest income

The bank's first-quarter results, however, do not include the earnings of the merged entity.

MUMBAI :HDFC Bank Ltd, India’s largest private sector lender, reported a 30% increase in net profit driven by lower provisions for loan losses and increased other income.

MUMBAI :HDFC Bank Ltd, India's largest private sector lender, reported a 30% increase in net profit driven by lower provisions for loan losses and increased other income.

The bank’s first-quarter results, however, do not include the earnings of the merged entity, as the merger between HDFC Bank Ltd and its parent company, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), took effect on 1 July.

The bank's first-quarter results, however, do not include the earnings of the merged entity, as the merger between HDFC Bank Ltd and its parent company, Housing Development Finance Corp. Ltd (HDFC), took effect on 1 July.

The bank beat analysts’ expectations overall, despite a sequential miss in asset quality and net interest income.

The bank’s net profit rose to 11,951.7 crore for the quarter ended 30 June from 9,196 crore in the year earlier, it said on Monday. Net interest income (NII) increased 21.1% to 23,599.1 crore from 19,481.4 crore in the previous year. The core net interest margin (NIM) was at 4.1% on total assets and 4.3% based on interest-earning assets.

Other income grew 28.1% in the June quarter to 9,230 crore from 6,388 crore in the year earlier. Provisions and contingencies for the fiscal first quarter fell to 2,860 crore from 3,188 crore in the year-ago period.

HDFC Bank’s asset quality declined sequentially during the quarter ended 30 June. Its gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased 5.7% sequentially to 19,064.1 crore at the end of June quarter from 18,019 crore during the previous quarter. Its net NPAs rose 9.3% sequentially to 4,776.9 crore at the end of the first quarter from 4.368.4 crore in the previous quarter.

As a percentage of total assets, gross NPA stood at 1.17% at the end of the June quarter as against 1.12% in the previous quarter.

Growth in its advances book also slowed to 0.9% from the preceding March quarter and 15.8% from the year earlier to 16.15 trillion.

Chief financial officer Srinivasan Vaidyanathan clarified that the proportion of retail to wholesale loan book, which had stood at 47:53 before the merger, now stands at 57:43 after the merger.

Vaidyanathan said the bank sees faster growth in retail advances compared to wholesale advances.

“Over a period of time, we know that retail will start to grow, as the rate at which our retail book grew will far outpace the rate at which wholesale grew," he said.

The bank’s corporate loan book, however, grew 11% from a year earlier in the first quarter and contracted by 22% sequentially as the bank avoided giving in to any aggressive pricing of these loans.

Deposits grew 1.6% sequentially and 19.2% from a year-ago period to 19.13 trillion. The share of current and savings deposits to total deposits fell to 42.5% in the June quarter from 44.4% in the March quarter. Vaidyanathan also added that the bank will focus on expanding its branch network of 7,860 to raise deposits to fund HDFC Ltd’s liability repayments.

According to the bank’s proforma release, the merged loan book grew 13% from a year earlier to 22.45 trillion at the end of the June quarter. The merged deposit book grew 16% to 20.65 trillion.

Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 12:33 AM IST
