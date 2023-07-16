HDFC Bank Q1 earnings preview: Robust loan growth, merger synergies drive anticipation2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 09:16 PM IST
HDFC Bank is set to announce its Q1 financial results, the first since its merger with HDFC. Analysts expect strong loan growth and a 25.9% rise in net profit. The bank's asset quality is predicted to remain steady, and its stock has shown resilience this year
HDFC Bank, India's largest private sector lender, is gearing up to announce its financial results for the April-June period on Monday, 17 July. This quarter's earnings report is highly anticipated as it marks the first since the completion of HDFC Bank's mega-merger with Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC). With expectations of strong loan growth and the integration benefits from the merger, HDFC Bank's Q1 results are poised to make headlines.
