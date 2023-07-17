HDFC Bank Q1 net profit rises 30% YoY to ₹11,952 crore; NII jumps 21%1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 12:57 PM IST
- HDFC Bank reported a standalone net profit at ₹11,951.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2023.
HDFC Bank, the largest private lender in the country, reported a standalone net profit of ₹11,951.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2023, registering a growth of 30% from ₹9,196 crore in the same quarter last year.
The bank's net interest income (NII) during Q1FY24 increased 21.1% to ₹23,599.1 crore from ₹19,481.4 crore, YoY.
HDFC Bank's asset quality declined sequentially during the quarter ended June 2023. Its Gross non-performing assets (NPA) increased 5.7% to ₹19,045.1 crore from ₹18,019 crore, while Net NPA rose 9.4% to ₹4,776.9 crore from ₹4.368.4 crore, QoQ.
Gross NPA ratio in Q1FY24 stood rose 5 basis points to 1.17% from 1.12%, and Net NPA ratio inched up by 3 bps to 0.30% from 0.27%, QoQ.
