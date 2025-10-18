HDFC Bank expects govt reforms, tech efficiency to speed up lending revival
With inflation cooling, GST cuts boosting disposable incomes, and anticipated interest rate cuts likely to reduce borrowing costs, the country’s largest private lender expects loan demand to gather momentum in the second half of the financial year and beyond.
HDFC Bank is preparing for credit growth to accelerate over the next two years on the back of improving consumer demand due to supportive government policies and technology-driven efficiencies, managing director and chief executive Sashidhar Jagdishan said on Saturday.