The largest private banker, HDFC Bank is set to present its September 2022 quarterly earnings on Saturday. In Q2, the bank is expected to continue to build buffer provisions that could lead to steady earnings. Asset quality is likely to be stable, while margins are expected to pick up which will offset the hikes in term deposits. Both PAT and interest income may continue to post double-digit growth. While the lender has recorded robust growth in deposits and advances in Q2FY23.

