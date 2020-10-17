HDFC Bank Q2 profit rises 18.4%, cautions slowdown could lead to higher defaults

The Supreme Court on 3 September ordered an interim stay on classifying bad loans if not declared so by 31 August and banks are expected to use this relaxation in the September quarter or till the final orders are passed. HDFC Bank said that if the bank had classified borrower accounts as non-performing after 31 August 2020, its proforma gross NPA ratio and proforma net NPA ratio would have been 1.37% and 0.35%, respectively.